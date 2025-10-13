Suspect wanted in 70 cases of heinous crimes killed in 'encounter'

RAHIM YAR KHAN (Dunya News) – A suspected robber involved in 70 incidents of crimes was killed in ‘exchange’ of fire with police here on Sunday night.

The suspect identified as Allah Ditta was going on a motorcycle when police standing at a security barrier asked him to stop for checking. He did not comply with the police order and instead opened fire on law enforcers.

Police returned the fire in an effective manner, which hit the suspect who died on the spot. The suspect was wanted in dozens of cases of heinous crimes.

A few days ago, the suspect had snatched a bike from a citizen in Iqbalabad. DPO Irfan Ali praised the Sadar police for their quick response. The dead body was sent to hospital. Further investigation was under way.

