11,198 outlaws arrested in Punjab police province-wide crackdown

LAHORE (APP) - Punjab Police intensified province-wide operations against criminals and anti-state elements involved in heinous offences, including murder, kidnapping for ransom, rape, robbery, and other serious crimes.

The recovered items include vehicles, motorcycles, mobile phones, gold, cattle, and cash.

According to a spokesperson for Punjab Police, a total of 11,198 criminals belonging to 4,574 gangs had been arrested during the current year, while stolen property worth over Rs2.72 billion had been recovered from their possession.

The spokesperson said that 1,430 Kalashnikovs, 2,320 rifles, 27,630 pistols, 2,511 shotguns, 380 revolvers, and more than 200,000 rounds of ammunition were also seized from the accused. In Lahore alone, police apprehended 5,054 criminals associated with 2,273 gangs.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar directed officials to further accelerate the ongoing crackdown.