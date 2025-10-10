Large cache of arms, ammunitions seized in Gilgit operation

Gilgit-Baltistan IG says the region will purged of illegal weapons and terrorists

GILGIT (Dunya News) – Security forces in a search operation on Thursday night recovered a large cache of weapons.

The search operation was launched on the information of under custody outlaws. According to Gilgit-Baltistan IG Muhammad Afzal Butt, the weapons include rocket launchers, LMG, Kalashnikovs, thousands of rounds and 9-MM.

The IG said the terrorists used these arms and ammunitions in an attack on Qazi Nisar. He reaffirmed his resolve to track down the terrorists involved in the attack on Qazi Nisar.

“Gilgit-Baltistan will be cleared of illegal weapons and militants. An operation cleanup will be carried out to rid the region of illegal weapons. Terrorists could not escape from the clutches of law,” the IG vowed.

