Robber killed in Basirpur CCD police 'encounter'

BASIRPUR (Dunya News) –Crime Control Department (CCD) police on Wednesday claimed to have killed an alleged robber wanted in 40 cases of heinous crimes, Dunya News reported.

The outlaw was identified as Zulfiqar. His body was shifted to hospital for medicolegal procedure. Police claimed the suspected outlaw was killed from the firing of accomplices.

Police received information about the presence of three bandits in an area. When police rushed to the locality, the outlaws opened fire on police.

Police resorted to firing in their defence. The exchange of fire continued for some time. When the guns of the outlaws fell silent, law enforcers searched the area and found body of a suspect whereas his two accomplice fled.

Cash, arms and stolen valuables were seized from the dead robber. Further investigation was under way.

