Guard killed as vehicle of Sindh minister comes under fire in Thatta

The provincial minister, Riaz Hussain Shah, was not in the vehicle

THATTA (Dunya News) – A security guard of Sindh Minister Syed Riaz Hussain Shah lost his life when the vehicle of the minister came under fire here on Wednesday.

According to police, the minister was not in the four-wheelers, however, his cousin was present in the vehicle, who escaped unhurt in the firing.

Unidentified assailants targeted the minister’s vehicle, killing a person who was stated to be the guard of the minister. The guard received bullet injury in his head, which proved fatal. The attackers escaped before the arrival of police.

The dead body was sent to hospital for medicolegal procedure. Law enforcers started investigation, looking at different angles. Police teams were formed to conduct raids to track down the suspects.

