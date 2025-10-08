Three suspected outlaws killed in Peshawar police 'encounter'

They were proclaimed offenders and wanted in many cases of heinous crimes

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Police on Tuesday claimed to have taken out three proclaimed offenders during an ‘encounter’ in Kohistan Colony, Dunya News reported.

According to spokesman for KP police, the suspects were involved in cases of attempted murder, murder, extortion and abduction. The gang leader, identified as Adam alias Adamay, was hiding in Kohistan Colony, and hurled threats to police on social media.

On information about the presence of the outlaws in Kohistan Colony, police launched a search operation. To see the police team, the hardcore suspects opened fire, which was returned in an effective manner. The exchange of fire between law-enforcers and the outlaws lasted three hours.

When guns of the outlaws fell silent, police searched the area to find three dead bodies, which were sent to hospital for medicolegal procedure. Further investigation was under way.

