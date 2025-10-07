Over Rs30m cash, jewellery taken away in Karachi house robbery
Crime
The house owner has returned from Saudi Arabia recently
KARACHI (Dunya News) – Burglars broke into a house to plunder inmates from cash, jewellery, Saudi Riyals and other valuables worth over Rs30million in Gulistan-e-Johar here on Monday.
House owner Waqas told police he was at work when two robbers armed with guns stormed into his house and took away 79-tola jewellery, Saudi Riyals and cash after taking his family members hostage.
He revealed to police that he had recently returned from Saudi Arabia and appealed to the police high-ups to recover his jewellery, and cash after arresting the robbers.
Gulistan-e-Johar police have registered a case and started investigation by recording statements from the family members and collecting forensic evidence.