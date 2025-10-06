Shooter of extortionists' gang killed in Karachi police 'encounter'

The accused was the accomplice of suspected outlaw Qadir Khan, who was killed in a police encounter on Saturday night

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Police on Sunday claimed to have eliminated a suspected shooter of a gang of extortionists in an exchange of fire.

According to SSP Amjad Sheikh, the suspect identified as Ahtisham-ud-Din opened fire on police during a search operation. Police retaliated and killed him.

The SSP said the accused was a hardcore criminal and an active member of Samad Katiawari Network involved in dozens of cases of abduction for ransom. With the death of the high profile accused, the network of extortionists and criminals was smashed.

Accused Ahtisham-ud-Din was history-sheeter and wanted over a dozen cases of heinous crimes. His body was sent to hospital for medicolegal procedure. A motorcycle, weapons and bullets were seized from the dead outlaw.