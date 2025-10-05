Rivals' firing leaves two dead, as many injured in Tank

TANK (Dunya News) – Two persons were killed and as many injured in a shootout between two groups here on Saturday.

The injured and the dead have been shifted to hospital for medicolegal procedure. Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects who murdered two persons.

In Karachi, an alleged robber was taken out in an ‘encounter’ with police. The suspected outlaw was identified as Ghulam Qadir. Police claimed that the suspect was involved in many cases of heinous crimes. Further investigation was under way.

In Muridke, two persons were injured in an exchange of fire between two groups. The injured were identified as Ali Raza and Zeeshan. They were sent to hospital. Police were investigating.

In Kasur, five drug peddlers and two beggars were arrested in police search operation. A huge quantity of drugs were seized from the arrested drug traffickers.

