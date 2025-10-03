Suspected outlaw dead in 'exchange of fire' with CCD in Chiniot

CHINIOT (Dunya News) – A suspected outlaw was taken out in an ‘encounter’ with Crime Control Department (CCD) police in Sadar police jurisdiction here on Thursday night, Dunya News reported.

The dead suspect was identified as Sirja. His body was sent to DHQ Hospital for medicolegal procedure. According to police, the suspected robber was complicit in dozens of heinous crimes including burglaries.

According to police, three suspects riding a bike were given a signal to stop at a barrier for checking. They did not stop and instead opened fire on police, which was returned effectively. As a result of this shootout, a suspected bandit was killed whereas his two accomplices escaped under the cover of darkness. Police were raiding to track down the fleeing robbers.

