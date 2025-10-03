Rivals' firing leaves two dead, as many injured in Quetta

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Two persons were killed and as many injured when two rival groups resorted to firing over an unknown issue near Saryab Badeeni Pull here on Thursday night, Dunya News reported.

Police received a distress call that rivals traded fire, which claimed two lives, besides injuring two others. The law enforcers scrambled to the crime scene and started investigation.

An initial report suggests that the double murder was the outcome of personal vendetta. Those who killed and injured the persons escaped after the incident.

Police launched a probe into the incident after shifting the dead and injured to hospital for medicolegal procedures. Police were collecting forensic evidence and recording statement from nearby people to reach out to the fleeing killers.

