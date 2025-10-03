PO wanted in murder case arrested from Saudi Arabia

He and his accomplices had killed a man in April 2023

SARGODHA (Dunya News) – A proclaimed offender has been arrested from Saudi Arabia with the help of Interpol, Dunya News reported here on Thursday.

Accused Sajan Khan was wanted in a murder case. His other accomplices were arrested two years ago, but he fled to Saudi Arabia, where he was residing illegally.

According to Sargodha RPO, Special Operations Cell contacted the Interpol to track down the accused. He had been living in Saudi Arabia for two years.

Accused Sajan Khan and his accomplices had murdered one Naeem Dildar in April 2023 after an altercation over a minor issue. Since then he was on the run and police was after him. With the help of Interpol, Special Operations Cell arrested him from Saudi Arabia.

