Robber killed, policeman injured in Multan 'encounter'

MULTAN (Dunya News) – A suspected bandit was killed allegedly by the firing of his own accomplices during a shootout, CCD police claimed here on Wednesday.

The suspect was identified as Usman. His two accomplices managed to escape during the ‘encounter’. The dead body of the alleged robber was shifted to hospital for medicolegal procedure.

According to CCD police, three suspects on a motorcycle were give a signal to stop for a checking purpose at a security barrier. They did not stop and attempted to avert police. They opened fire at police and injured a constable who was admitted to hospital.

Police retaliated in their defence, prompting an exchange of fire between law enforcers and the outlaws. As a result, a robber was killed. CCD police claimed the accused was killed by the firing of his accomplices. He was wanted in many cases of heinous crimes. Weapons and looted valuables were seized from the dead bandit. Further investigation was under way.

