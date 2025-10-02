Range Rover stolen from UK tracked at Karachi

KARACHI (Dunya News) – International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) has written a letter to the Sindh police for assistance in recovering a car stolen from United Kingdom (UK) on November 22, 2022, after its location has been tracked at Karachi Cantt, Dunya News reported here on Wednesday.

The vehicle, black Range Rover, was lifted from Harrogate, England on November 22, 2022, and now its location has been tracked at Karachi Cantt.

According to UK police, the vehicle was fitted with a tracker, and it was tracked to Leeds where it was lost. The letter has asked the Sindh police to help UK police in recovering the four-wheelers.