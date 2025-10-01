One killed, five injured in Pakpattan gun attack

PAKPATTAN (Dunya News) – A man was killed and five others were injured when some unidentified gunmen stormed into a house and opened indiscriminate firing in Arifabad, Dunya News reported here on Tuesday.

The motive behind the murder and the injury is yet to be ascertained. Police were investigating looking at different angles. Those injured in the attack were identified as Wasif Ali, Muhammad Sharif, Muhammad Ahmad, Ghulam Rasool and Ghulam Mustafa. They were admitted to hospital.

Police were collecting information by recording statements from the family members of the deceased and locals in order to reach out to the suspects who escaped after the incident.

The dead body was handed over the bereaved family. Police teams were constituted to track down the suspects and bring them to justice.

