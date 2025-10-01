Five robbers eliminated in Narang Mandi CCD 'encounter'

Two bandits escape, with police conducting raids to arrest them

NARANG MANDI (Dunya News) – Five suspected robbers were taken out in an alleged shootout with police on Narowal Road, Dunya News reported here on Tuesday.

Crime Control Department (CCD) police received information about the presence of seven robbers on Narowal Road, who were busy plundering passers-by after barricading the road.

When police reached the site, the suspects opened fire on the police party and attempted to flee on three motorcycles. The law enforcers successfully engaged them and eliminated five of them whereas their two accomplices escaped.

The dead robbers were shifted to hospital for medicolegal procedure. They were involved in killing a woman and injuring her husband during robbery. Police were conducting raids to track down the fleeing suspects.

