Robber killed in Mailsi police 'encounter'

MAILSI (Dunya News) – An alleged robber was killed in an ‘encounter’ with police whereas his three accomplices escaped near Jalah Jeem here on Monday night, Dunya News reported.

A police team was on a routine patrol when four bandits riding two bikes opened fire on police van. In retaliatory firing, a robber was injured and died before being shifted to hospital.

Police claimed the dead robber was wanted in many cases of crimes. His three accomplices managed to escape taking advantage of darkness. Police have launched an investigation by collecting forensic evidence to reach out to the fleeing robbers.

Police cordoned off the area and enhanced patrolling to ensure law and order. The dead bandit was identified as Zahid Iqbal. He was wanted in five murder cases and dozens of other heinous crimes.

