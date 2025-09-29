Robbers kill man during robbery in Karachi

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A man lost his life to street criminals in Orangi Town here on Sunday, whereas in another incident in Quaidabad police claimed to have arrested a robber after he was injured in an ‘encounter’.

The deceased was identified Sajjad, who came to Karachi from Faisalabad. A video of the incident has gone viral. In the clip, he could be seen talking to alleged robbers, who came to him on a bike.

The bandits snatched valuables from him and killed on resistance. The deceased children witnessed the whole scene. Later, the bandits fled. On information, police reached the crime scene and started investigation after the dead to hospital for medicolegal procedure.

In Quaidabad, police arrested suspected robber after he was injured in a shootout with the police. Weapons, a mobile phone and other valuables were seized from the injured robber, who was admitted to hospital.

