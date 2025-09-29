Woman among three die in separate incidents

KHUDIAN KHAS (Dunya News) – Three persons were killed and one was injured in two incidents of different areas on Sunday night.

In Kot Piran of Khudian Khas, a youth was gunned down during an altercation with a suspect. He was taken to hospital where he could not survive. The killer fled after the murder. Police were investigating. It is reported that the deceased’s mother died by the news of the murder of her son.

In Kandhkot, a man was shot dead and a woman injured in the firing of their rivals. The attackers escaped after the incident. Responding to a distress call about the murder, police and rescue teams reached the crime scene and launched an investigation after shifting the dead and injured to hospital. Police were conducting raids to arrest the fleeing suspects.