List of most wanted human smugglers issued as FIA steps up raids

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday released a list of more than a hundred most wanted human smugglers in the country, amid an ongoing crackdown to curb the practice.

Out of a total 137 wanted criminal, the FIA said Gujranwala topped with 70 suspects, followed by Islamabad with 25, Lahore with 14 and Faisalabad with 13 suspect.

The FIA, which handles human trafficking, cybercrime, immigration violations, financial fraud, militancy and corruption, said its Red Book 2025 contains complete details of these most wanted human traffickers and migrant smugglers.

“This publication is a key step in strengthening efforts against human trafficking and migrant smuggling networks, and serves as an important resource for law enforcement, stakeholders, and the public,” the agency said.

The development comes amid a crackdown on agents involved in sending impoverished Pakistanis abroad through dangerous routes, luring them with a chance at a better life in Europe.

Last month, the FIA arrested five suspects involved in smuggling citizens to Iran and Turkiye, according to an FIA spokesman. Prior to that, it arrested five suspects in Gujranwala and Gujrat districts who were said to be involved in human smuggling and defrauding citizens.