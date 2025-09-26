Passenger held as drugs smuggling bid foiled at Peshawar airport

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) claimed to have seized 688 grams of heroin from a passenger at Bacha Khan International Airport here on Thursday.

The drugs was hidden in shoes and slippers of the passenger. ANF foiled the attempt to smuggle the drugs by arresting a suspect.

According to an ASF spokesperson, expert personnel profiled a passenger during a routine check, after which the shoes he was wearing were deemed suspicious. Upon immediate screening, 485 grams of ice heroin was recovered from the soles of the shoes.

When the search was expanded and the passenger's bag was searched, another 203 grams of heroin powder was also recovered from a pair of slippers kept in it.

A major drug smuggling attempt was foiled by recovering a total of 688 grams of drugs. After initial investigation, the accused, along with the drugs, has been handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), where further legal action is under way.

