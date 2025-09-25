Couple murdered over marriage of choice in Rahim Yar Khan

RAHIM YAR KHAN (Dunya News) – A man and a woman were murdered over marriage of choice in Taranda Muhammad Banah here on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

They slain persons have been identified as Azhar, 32, and Hanifia Bibi, 35. Responding to a distress call about the tragic incident, police and rescue teams reached the crime scene.

Their bodies were sent to hospital for medicolegal procedures. Police were investigating looking at all angles. Rahim Yar Khan DPO has taken notice of the double murder.

Police teams have been formed under the supervision of DSP Fakhar Zaman Khan. Police have collected forensic evidence and recorded statements to reach out to the killers.

Rahim Yar Khan DPO has vowed to track down the fleeing perpetrators at the earliest and bring them to justice.

