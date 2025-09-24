Two bandits killed in Jhelum CCD 'encounter'

JHELUM (Dunya News) – Two suspected outlaws were taken out in an alleged encounter with CCD police in Kala Gujran police jurisdiction here on Tuesday.

The suspected outlaws have been identified as Hab Ali and Atif Ilyas. Their bodies have been shifted to hospital for medicolegal formalities.

Police on suspicion gave a signal to four persons riding on two motorcycles to stop for checking. They suspects instead of complying with the police order opened fire on law enforcers, which was returned in an effective manner, leaving two suspects fatally injured.

Their two accomplices managed to flee under the cover of darkness. Police launched a manhunt for the fleeing outlaws. A motorcycle, arms and other valuables have been seized from the dead suspects. They were stated to be history-sheeters and wanted in many cases of robbery and other crimes.

