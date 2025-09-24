Woman brutally tortured in Lahore Baghbanpura bazaar

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A woman was brutally tortured by some unidentified persons in Baghbanpura bazaar here on Tuesday, inviting public outcry over brazen violence against the woman in a public place.

According to police, the woman was hit by rods, kicks and blows over a dispute of jewellery worth Rs1.7million. Later, the woman was shifted to Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital in a critical condition.

Police have registered a case which includes sections 354, 506 and 34. Police have started investigation by collecting forensic evidence and recording statements from nearby shopkeepers of the bazaar.

The woman has appealed to the police high-ups to protect him from the suspects who are hurling her life threats.

