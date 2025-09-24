Two outlaws arrested after 'encounter' in Karachi

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Police claimed to have arrested two outlaws after a shootout with them in Bilal Colony here on Tuesday.

The suspects have been identified as Salman Khan and Ali Khan. One of them was injured during the encounter, who was shifted to hospital.

Police claimed that the accused were wanted in dozens of cases of heinous crimes. Mobile phones, a motorcycle, cash and weapons were seized from them.

According to police, the ‘encounter’ took place in Bilal Colony when police reached the alleged street criminals on a distress call that the outlaws were plundering passers-by.

To see police, the outlaws opened fire at police party, which was retaliated in befitting manner. As a result, a robber was injured and arrested along with his accomplice. Further investigation is under way.

