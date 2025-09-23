Murder case of three transgender persons registered

Special joint teams have been formed to probe every angle of the killings

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Police on Monday registered a case in connection with the murder of three transgender persons in Memon Goth police jurisdiction.

The bodies of three transgender individuals were found in an area of Memon Goth on Sunday night. Their bodies were riddled with bullets.

The complaint was filed at Memon Goth police station on Sunday under Sections 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 302 (murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to the FIR, a transgender person told police, “An unknown person, or persons, shot and killed them”.

“I filed this complaint because unknown people killed them for unknown reasons and legal action needs to be taken.”

The bullet-riddled bodies of three transgender individuals were discovered in Karachi’s Memon Goth in the early hours of Sunday, police and rescue officials confirmed.

According to the Edhi Information Centre, the victims were found shortly after midnight and shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal procedures.

City police official Javed Ahmed Abro said that investigators were still working to confirm the victims’ identities and that it was too early to determine a motive.

Malir SSP Dr Abdul Khaliq Pirzada reached the crime scene and directed senior officers to ensure the swift arrest of the perpetrators.

“Special joint teams have been formed to probe every angle of the killings,” said a police spokesperson.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also took notice, ordering the inspector-general of police to arrest the culprits without delay.

“The murderers of transgender persons must be caught at all costs,” the CM said, stressing that the state would not tolerate violence against oppressed communities.