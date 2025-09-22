In-focus

Three robbers arrested after 'encounter' in Karachi

Crime

The city witnesses a surge in street crimes

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Police claimed to have arrested three suspected robbers after an ‘encounter’ here on Sunday night.

Defence Police on suspicion gave a signal to three suspects riding a motorcycle to stop for checking. The suspects did not comply with the police order and opened fire, which was returned by the police.

As a result of this exchange of fire, two suspected outlaws were injured and later arrested. Police were investigating. The injured were admitted to hospital. Further investigation was under way.

A stolen motorcycle, weapons and other valuables were seized from the suspects. In recent days, Karachi has witnessed a surge in street crimes.

A constable was abducted and another injured in two incidents. Similarly, three transgender persons were found dead in the city on Sunday, exposing deteriorating law and order situation.
 

