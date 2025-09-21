Robbers injure policeman in Karachi

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A police constable was shot at and injured by robbers during a robbery incident in Korangi 51, Dunya News reported here on Sunday.

The policeman identified Riwan was going home from his office when robbers intercepted him and inflicted bullet injuries on resistance. He was taken to hospital. Dacoits managed to escape. Police were investigating.

A man was injured by his brothers-in-law over a marriage issue. He was taken to hospital in a critical condition. The suspects developed grudge over his love marriage with their sister. Police were investigating.

In Rojhan, six abductees have been rescued after a successful police operation and intervention of local elders. The released abductees thanked the Punjab police and local leaders for their safe recovery.

