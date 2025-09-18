Robber killed, accomplice injured in Karachi 'encounter'

They were wanted in many cases of crimes

KARACHI (Dunya News) - An alleged robber was taken out and his accomplice injured in an exchange of fire with police here on Wednesday.

Having being informed, police and a rescue team scrambled to the crime scene. The dead suspect was identified as Fayyaz and the injured as Khuram. The dead and the injured were shifted to hospital for medicolegal procedure.

Plundered valuables and arms have seized from the suspected robbers. According to police, the outlaws were wanted in many cases of heinous crimes.

The encounter took place when a police team asked the two suspects to stop for checking. They did not stop and opened fire on police, which was returned, leading to the one suspect dead and the other injured.

