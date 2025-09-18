Constable gunned down in Karachi targeted killing

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A policeman was gunned down on Karim Shah Road, Gulshan-e-Mimar here on Wednesday.

He has been identifies as Sadam Hussain. He was appointed at Gulshan-e-Mimar police station and included in security squad of MNA Shahida Rehmani. He was targeted by some armed men riding a car. The attacker escaped after the incident.

Sindh Interior Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar took notice of targeted killing of the police constable and ordered police high-ups to nab the outlaws at the earliest. He asked them to visit the family of the martyred policeman and express solidarity with the family members.

SSP West Tariq Elahi has said police were investigating looking at all angles to reach out to the outlaws. The interior minister also sought a reports on targeted killing of policemen in recent past.

