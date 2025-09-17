Old enmity claims lives of father and son in Sadiqabad

SADIQABAD (Dunya News) – A man and his son were murdered over old enmity here on Tuesday, Dunya News reported.

They were identified as Hanif and Pervaiz. Their bodies were shifted to hospital for medicolegal procedures. On information, police reached the crime scene and started investigation.

Police said the father and the son were killed by their rivals. They were heading to their destination when their rivals opened fire on them. As a result, they received fatal injuries. The attackers escaped after the double murder.

Police started investigation and are seeking help from CCTV footage to reach out to the fleeing outlaws. Police high-ups took notice of the murder and asked the relevant police to arrest the killers at the earliest.

