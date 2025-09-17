One killed, three injured as two groups trade fire in Lahore

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A man was killed and three were injured in a crossfire between two groups in Manawa area here on Tuesday.

The dead was identified as Fayyaz, and the two of the injured were identified as Liaquat and Waqas. They were shifted to hospital.

Having being informed, police reached the crime scene and started investigation by collecting forensic evidence and recording statements from eyewitnesses.

Initial probe suggests that the exchange of fire between two rival groups is the outcome of personal vendetta.

According to police, those injured in the firing were by-passers. Raids were being conducted to track down the fleeing perpetrators.

