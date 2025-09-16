Constable killed, SI injured as POs open fire on police in Charsadda

CHARSADDA (Dunya News) – A constable was killed and a sub-inspector injured in firing during a raid conducted to arrest proclaimed offenders here on Monday.

A police team on a tip-off, raided an area to arrest proclaimed offenders. To see the police approaching them, the outlaws opened fire and killed a constable and injured a sub-inspector and fled.

The martyred policeman was identified as Fasi-ud-Deen. His funeral prayers were held at Charsadda Police Lines, and later his body was sent to his hometown for burial.

Having being informed, police reached the crime scene and started investigation. Law-enforcers cordoned off the area and launched a manhunt for the fugitives. Sub-inspector was admitted to Charsadda District Hospital in critical condition.

