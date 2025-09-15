Policeman injured in Gujranwala firing

GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) – A suspect shot at and injured a policeman in City police jurisdiction here on Sunday.

In Purani Zabzi Mandi area, police at a barrier gave a signal to a suspect going on a bike to stop for checking. The suspect did not stop and ran away with firing in the air.

A bullet hit head-constable Aamir, who was critically injured and rushed to hospital. With this incident, police high-ups reached the crime scene. Police have collected forensic evidence and started investigation.

The injured policeman was deputed at City police station. Efforts were being made to nab the fleeing suspect. Police were looking at different angles to reach out to the criminal.



