Head-constable kidnapped in Karachi

Sindh Interior Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar has taken notice of the incident

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Three suspects riding a car abducted a policeman in Sahil police jurisdiction here on Sunday, Dunya News reported.

According to police, a car on suspicion was stopped at a security barricade in Defence Khayaban Arafat. During the checking, the car riders held head-constable Ishaq Jatoi hostage at gunpoint and took him with them.

Sindh Interior Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from police high-ups, with directions to arrest the kidnappers and recover the abductee at the earliest.

Police have obtained CCTV footage and started their search with the help of technology and footage. Raids were being conducted for early recovery of the head-constable.

