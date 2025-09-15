Two suspected robbers killed in Burewala 'encounter'

BUREWALA (Dunya News) – Two alleged robbers were killed by the firing of their own accomplices during an ‘encounter’ with police, Dunya News reported here on Sunday night.

According Fateh Shah Police, two under custody suspected robbers were being taken for recovery in an area when their two accomplices ambushed the police team, leading to an exchange of fire with them.

They wanted to get their accomplices released from police custody. During the shootout, the under custody suspects came under fire and sustained fatal injuries before being taken to hospital, police claimed.

The attackers managed to escape. Police launched a manhunt for them. Police teams are conducting raids to track down them.

