Two suspected outlaws killed in Lahore police 'encounter'

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Two suspected outlaws were exterminated in an ‘encounter’ with CCD police in Duo Moria Pull here on Thursday.

The outlaws have been identified as Aslam and Jamil. They were being taken to an area for recovery which they revealed during an investigation. On the way, their accomplices hiding roadside attacked the police with the intention of getting them released from the police custody.

In the attack, policemen remained unhurt, whereas the suspects got bullets in their chest and other parts of the body which caused their death before being shifted to hospital.

The attackers escaped. Police have launched a manhunt for the fleeing criminals. Police have claimed that the suspects who were killed in the firing of their accomplices were involved in dozens of heinous crimes. Further investigations are under way.

