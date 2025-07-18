Two bandits killed in Chiniot police 'encounters'

They were involved in dozens of cases of robbery and other crimes

CHINIOT (Dunya News) – Two suspected robbers were killed in police ‘encounters’, Dunya News reported here on Thursday.

In Rajua police jurisdiction, an alleged robber was killed by the firing of his own accomplices during an exchange of fire with CCD police. The bandit identified as Sarfraz alias Fazu was involved in 35 cases of heinous crimes. Police claimed to have recovered a snatched car, a bike, and arms.

His two accomplices managed to escape. Law enforcers have launched a manhunt for the fleeing bandits.

In Langrana police jurisdiction, a suspected robber was eliminated in an ‘encounter’ with CCD police. He was identified as Amanullah Machi. He was wanted in 100 cases. His two accomplices escaped. A CCD team has launched a search operation for the fleeing robbers.

