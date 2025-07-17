Two Fitna al-Khawarij militants killed in Karachi operation

Explosives, weapons recovered in a house where the militants were hiding

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Two terrorists of Fitna al-Khawarij were killed in an exchange of fire with CTD personnel and other law enforcers, Dunya News reported here on Wednesday night.

The encounter took place in Hub Raver Road police jurisdiction. It was a joint operation of CTD and other security forces.

The law enforcers were tipped off that some suspicious elements were planning to carry out subversive activities in the area.

Before the terrorists executed their nefarious plans, the law enforcers successfully engaged them, and exterminated in the shootouts.

According to CTD officials, a suicide jacket, a pistol, explosives and other weapons have been recovered in a house where the militants were hiding. Further investigation was under way.

