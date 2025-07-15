Citizen injured, robbed of cash in Kasur

KASUR (Dunya News) – Suspected robbers decamped with cash and valuables after injuring a citizen in the outskirts of the city, Dunya News reported here on Monday.

The injured citizen was identified as Asif. He was returning home when robbers intercepted him and snatched cash and valuables. They also injured him on resistance. On information, police scrambled to the crime scene and started investigation after sending the injured to hospital. The bandits fled after the incident.

BANDIT KILLED IN ‘ENCOUNTER’

In Shujabad, an alleged robber was killed in an encounter with police, whereas his two accomplices escaped. The robber was wanted in many cases of robbery and other heinous crimes. Cash, pistol and other valuables seized.

ROBBER ARRESTED

In Thal, a suspected bandit was arrested, but his five accomplices managed to run away. The robber was caught after in encounter. Police are looking at different angles to reach out to the fleeing robbers.

