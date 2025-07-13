Armed men rob goldsmith of Rs30.95m cash in Karachi

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A goldsmith was deprived of Rs30.95million in cash by four armed men riding two bikes on Tariq Road here on Saturday night.

According to SP Jamshed Umair Tariq, the goldsmith told police that four armed men snatched cash from him when he was returning home in a car after selling gold.

The SP said the shopkeeper said he was robbed of cash at gunpoint, adding police were investigating looking at different angles to reach out to the fleeing robbers.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Law enforcers are taking help from CCTV footage to track down the perpetrators.

ROBBER INJURED, ARRESTED

Police claimed to have arrested a suspected robber after an encounter in Khanpur Zahir Pir police jurisdiction. The arrested suspect was identified as Sajjad. He was injured in the shootout with police and later arrested. He was shifted to hospital.

Police claimed that the alleged robber was wanted in several case of robbery and snatching. Stolen goods including a bike and a pistol have been released from him.

