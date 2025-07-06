Robber killed, another arrested after 'encounters' in two incidents

Updated On: Sun, 06 Jul 2025 07:44:33 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - A suspected robber was killed and other injured and arrested after encounters with police in two incidents, Dunya News reported here on Saturday.

In Dena, a proclaimed offender was killed in a shootout with police. The suspect was identified as Ameer. He escaped from police custody a day ago. On information, a CCD team raided his hiding place. To see the police party, the suspect opened fire at police, who returned his fire.

As a result of the firing, the suspected robber was killed. Police claimed to have seized weapons, a motorcycle and looted valuables from the outlaw. Further investigation was underway.

In another incident in Mateenpura, police arrested a suspected robber when he was injured in an encounter with police. His two accomplices escaped, taking advantage of darkness.

Stolen valuables and weans were recovered from the injured bandit. Police have launched a manhunt for the fleeing robbers.

