Three land in hospital after being mauled by runaway lion

Crime Crime Three land in hospital after being mauled by runaway lion

The big cat fled a farmhouse in Johar Town and attacked two children, a woman

Follow on Published On: Fri, 04 Jul 2025 03:19:18 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Three persons – a woman and two children – landed in hospital after being mauled by a pet lion, who fled a farmhouse in Johar Town here on Thursday, sparking a backlash over lax rules for animal keepers, and a public outcry at Wildlife Department, which rarely binds pet owners to follow precautions for keeping ferocious cats.

According to police, a lion escaped from its cage at a farmhouse and attacked two children playing in a street. When a woman, stated to be the relative of the children, stepped in to rescue the kids, the lion also attacked her, and badly injured. The injured were shifted to Jinnah Hospital, with one of them in a critical condition.

DIG Operations Faisal Kamran took notice of the incident and asked the Wildlife Department to look into the matter. A team of the department reached the farmhouse and took the lion in custody.

The DIG ordered a strict action against the master of the lion, and warned that life of citizens could not be put at risk for the sake of fun and recreation.

The video of the incident made rounds on social media, featuring a lion attacking two children in a street and a woman trying to rescue the children.

With this viral video, onlookers and netizens flooded the comments box, criticising the Wildlife Department for its alleged failure to stop such incidents.

“It is nothing new. A few months ago a lion escaped from a farmhouse in Taj Pura, and was shot dead by a security guard. Who is responsible for its death? I think the owner of the lion and the Wildlife Department both are accountable for the tragedy,” commented a social media user.

Those who keep pet animals, particularly wild ones don’t face punishment in case such incidents take place because they are men of connections and resources, commented another netizen.

