Three gunned down in Karachi

Police suspect personal vendetta in the triple murder

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Three persons were gunned down in Orangi, area Mominabad Chowk, Dunya News reported here on Wednesday.

Police suspect the triple murder is the result of personal vendetta, saying an investigation will ascertain the cause of the murder.

On being informed, police and rescue teams scrambled to the crime scene. They shifted the dead bodies to hospital. The bodies could not be identified till filing of the report.

Police have cordoned off the area and enhanced security to stop any untoward incident. Police are investigating the gruesome murder looking at different angles to reach out to the culprits.

THREE TERRORISTS KILLED IN DI KHAN

Three terrorists were killed in Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan). According to police, these three militants were making a bomb in village Kot Kandian when Improvised Explosive Device (IED) exploded, eliminating the three terrorists. Two of them have been identified as Trab Talaq and Sahib Khan Talaq.

