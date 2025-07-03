Drones to monitor highways, enforce traffic laws in Islamabad

Islamabad Expressway and Srinagar Highway to be monitored

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has launched drone surveillance on two of the capital’s busiest roads, the Islamabad Expressway and Srinagar Highway, to monitor traffic and enforce road laws in a bid to ensure smoother vehicular flow, state media reported on Wednesday.

The move builds on existing measures such as Safe City cameras and camera-equipped patrol cars, but marks the first time drones are being deployed as a frontline tool to capture real-time violations and assist in traffic management from the air.

“This initiative is a major step forward in our efforts to bring more discipline to Islamabad’s roads,” the Associated Press of Pakistan quoted Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (r) Syed Zeeshan Haider as saying.

“By utilizing drone surveillance, we aim to reduce violations, ease traffic congestion and ensure the safety of all road user,” he added.

Haider said drone technology was being introduced first on the two main arteries, both prone to frequent violations and rush-hour bottlenecks. In the next phase, its coverage would be expanded to additional sectors and key routes across the city.

Besides flagging traffic violations, the drones will also be used to identify areas with severe congestion, allowing the ITP to respond swiftly by deploying special teams to manage traffic and prevent prolonged delays.

“This move is part of our broader strategy to modernize policing and ensure that traffic laws are strictly enforced,” Haider said.

