Punjab ensures foolproof security for Muharram, says minister

Crime Crime Punjab ensures foolproof security for Muharram, says minister

He reviews province-wide security plan for Muharram

Follow on Published On: Thu, 03 Jul 2025 01:18:35 PKT

LAHORE (APP) - Punjab Health Minister and Chairman Cabinet Committee on Law and Order, Khawaja Salman Rafique, has said that foolproof security arrangements have been put in place across the province for Muharram, as per the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz.

He made these remarks during his visit to the Interior Department’s control room on Wednesday, where he reviewed the province-wide security plan for Muharram. During the visit, the minister received a detailed briefing from relevant authorities on the security arrangements, including measures for the Urs of Hazrat Baba Fariduddin Ganjshakar in Pakpattan.

Khawaja Salman Rafique said that the government is ensuring daily monitoring of all Muharram-related security operations and maintaining close coordination with all concerned departments and stakeholders to ensure peace and safety throughout the sacred month.

He added that sensitive processions and gatherings are being closely monitored through CCTV surveillance, and the control room is actively supervising security deployment and response plans in real time.

Provincial Home Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi, Special Secretary Fazalur Rehman, and Additional Secretary Home Ehsan Ali Jamali also accompanied the Minister during the visit.

The officials reiterated their commitment to upholding law and order during Muharram, ensuring that all events are held in a peaceful and secure environment.