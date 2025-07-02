Two suspects arrested in Sardar Faheem murder case

He was murdered during robbery

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Islamabad police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of economic and defence analyst Sardar Faheem.

Islamabad IGP and State Minister Talal Chaudhry in a joint press conference confirmed that the two suspects were apprehended from Gujranwala and Sargodha.

According to the IGP, the accused are history-sheeter and involved in several criminal activities. “The suspects entered the house with the intent to rob and attacked Sardar Faheem with an iron rod when he resisted,” said IGP Islamabad.

He added that the case was treated as a high-priority investigation and successfully resolved within six days.

Talal Chaudhry praised Islamabad police for their swift action, noting their recent breakthroughs in several complex cases, including the Sana Yousuf murder case. He added that such efforts have helped reduce crime rates in the capital.

Faheem, affiliated with a government think tank, was found critically injured at his residence and succumbed to his wounds while being shifted to hospital.

YOUTH SHOT DEAD DURING ROBBERY

A 20-year old youth was gunned down during robbery in East Zone of Karachi. Musa was going home when unidentified gunmen intercepted him to snatch valuables. He resisted to foil the looting bid, resulting in his instant death.

