Three terrorists arrested in Hyderabad CTD operation

Explosives, weapons seized from the militants

Follow on Published On: Tue, 01 Jul 2025 05:55:48 PKT

HYDERABAD (Dunya News) – CTD claimed to have arrested three terrorists and foiled their plan to stage a destruction in the city, Dunya News reported here on Monday.

According to CTD sources, the militants have been arrested from Naseem Nagar police jurisdiction. On a tip-off, CTD police raided an area and arrested the perpetrators before they could carry out any subversive activity.

Explosives, arms, three hand-grenades and other destructive material. The terror suspects were wanted in many terror activities. CTD is expecting startling revelations from them. An investigation has been launched keeping in view different angles.

TRIPLE MURDER IN KARAK

In Karak, a man gunned down his brother, sister-in-law and a niece over a domestic issue. On information, police and rescue teams scrambled to the crime scene and started investigation after sending the dead bodies to hospital. The killer fled after the triple murder. Police have launched a manhunt for the fleeing assassin by cordoning off the area.

