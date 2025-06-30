Terrorist, facilitator eliminated in Peshawar CTD operation

Crime Crime Terrorist, facilitator eliminated in Peshawar CTD operation

Explosives, suicide jacket, weapons recovered

Follow on Published On: Mon, 30 Jun 2025 04:44:21 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – CTD on Sunday claimed to have eliminated a terrorist and his facilitator in an intelligence-based operation (IBO).

According to CTD sources, the terrorist wanted to wreak havoc in the suburbs of Peshawar by conducting subversions and terror activities. The CTD killed the suicide bomber and his facilitator of Fitna al-Khawarij in an intelligence-based operation.

The suicide bomber was affiliated with a banned organisation in Afghanistan. CTD sources said a suicide jacket, explosives and weapons were recovered from the terrorist.

The perpetrator was wanted by the police in several cases of terrorism. He was identified as Munir Ahmed, son of Muhammad Gul. He was planning a major attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.