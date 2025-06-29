Man, woman held for killing two daughters over marriage of choice

Two sisters were found murdered in their house

Sun, 29 Jun 2025 06:15:21 PKT

NOWSHERA VIRKAN (Dunya News) – In a bizarre turn of events, killers of two sisters turned out to be their parents, police claimed here on Saturday night.

Two sisters identified as Tania, 22, and Aneela, 18, were found murdered in their house. Their parents told police that unidentified robbers broke into their house and killed their daughters and decamped with cash, jewellery and other valuables.

Police on their compliant started investigation, and during the investigation police found contradictions in the statements of the girls’ parents, which led the investigators to go deep into the case.

On suspicion, police took them in custody and interrogated, who during investigation admitted to killing their daughters for contracting marriage of choice, and staging a drama of robbery.

Police recovered the murder weapon from the accused and took remand of their father from a court and sent their mother on judicial remand. The accused has recently returned from a foreign country.

